Luxury Car Sales Analysis June 2021 – Audi, BMW, Mercedes & More

Here’s how the luxury carmakers like Audi, Porsche, BMW, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, JLR, performed in June this year

The vicious pathogen has disturbed the world in more than many ways. Ever since the first nationwide lockdown was announced last year in March, the Indian automotive industry is lurching forward at a slow pace. The numerous unlocks have, however, increased the sales figures that were recorded at complete zero in April last year.

Now in 2021, the sales tally is showing a gradual increase in car sales, and the same can be observed for the expensive luxury cars as well. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how luxury carmakers performed in June this year.

Starting with the Mercedes-Benz, the German marque recorded sales of 546 units in June this year in the Indian market. In comparison to the same month last year, it is an increment of 241 units. Thus, posting a YoY growth of 79.02 per cent. Bavarians, on the other hand, sold as many as 390 units in June 2021. Nevertheless, BMW managed to post a YoY growth of 151.61 per cent.

Moving over to Audi, the German luxury carmaker sold 152 units in June this year. In June 2020, however, the carmaker could only sell 3 units. On a YoY basis, it is an increase of 4966.67 per cent. The JLR too, managed to preserve its repute by selling 123 units last month in the country.

The safest carmaker on this list, without a doubt, is the Volvo. Sadly, the Swedish brand could record sales of only 63 units. Interestingly, the carmaker could sell 52 units in the same month last year. Talking of some of the more exotic car brands, the Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini could sell 9, 4, and 2 units, respectively.

The only luxury carmaker that recorded a negative YoY sales growth for June this year is the Rolls Royce. The carmaker sold only one unit last month. In June last year, it could sell 3 units. Well, it is quite clear that the market is opening up for luxury carmakers but at a slow pace. In the coming months, it is expected to grow by multiple folds as the Indian audience is quite keen on getting a flashy set of wheels home.