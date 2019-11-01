Lt. Col Bharat Pannu Creates New Guinness World Record For K2K Cycling – 3600 KM, 8 Days

Lt. Col Bharat Pannu creates Guinness World Record after covering 3600km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 Days and 9 Hours

In an attempt to set a new record for the fastest Kashmir to Kanyakumari Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Pannu, 36, has now covered the distance 3,604 km in 8 days, 9 hours and 48 minutes. The attempt according to Pannu and his crew was quicker than the previous recorder Vikas from Delhi who did the same in 10 days, 3 hours and 32 minutes.

Pannu, an aeronautical engineer from Rohtak, joined the Indian Army in June 2005 and is currently deployed in Bengaluru. Speaking to a leading news agency, Pannu stated that he maintains helicopters of the Indian Army and practice cycling during the rest of the day.

He had set off from Lal Chowk, Kashmir at 1:49 am on October 21, crossing 13 States and covering 3600 KMs, he reached Cape Camorin (Kanyakumari) on 29th Oct, 11:37 AM; taking overall, 8 Days 9 Hrs and 48 Mins, thus making a World Record for the #KashmirToKanyakumari Challenge.

In 2017, Pannu was a finisher in the 2,200 km Race Around Austria and winner of the 1000-km Ultra Spice 2017 and 1,750 km Ultra Spice 2019.

The army man pedalled about 20 to 21 hours a day covering over 450 km. Pannu was joined by an eight-member crew comprising of cycling enthusiasts and supporters in two cars. The proof of the attempt includes a set of documentation before and after the rides on the route sanctioned by the Guinness authorities.

While the K2K route for cyclists might not make it to the headlines often, a navy officer, last year, to raise funds for war victims covered 4000km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Lieutenant Commander Manoj Gupta, an instructor at the Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, did a solo ride from the Ladakh Scout Regimental Training Centre from June 6 to July 16, pedalling 4,000km.