Lower Spec 2020 Honda City Interior Appears On The Internet

2020 Honda City will be equipped with several segment-first features and it will be powered by BSVI petrol and diesel engines

Honda Cars India is expected to launch the new generation City in the coming weeks and its features had been revealed only recently. Compared to the outgoing model, the new C-segment sedan will have a more premium interior and features list with the notable increase in price range. The upcoming City will be longer and wider allowing for a roomier cabin to the occupants.

The 2020 Honda City will continue to rival against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, recently facelifted Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris and it could revive the segment’s sales fortunes. It is powered by a BSVI compliant 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and a i-DTEC diesel engine as the previous model and as part of expanding the range, a CVT transmission will be added to the diesel lineup as well.

The picture of the lower-spec 2020 Honda City posted here shows the features that will be restricted to the top-end trims. It comprises of a regular head unit with physical operable buttons in place of the touchscreen infotainment system. The rotary dials for AC operation, and the piano black finished gear lever area can also be seen.

Other features include a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, digital multi-info display, analogue speedo and tacho, vertical AC vents with silver surrounds, grey coloured seats and so on. The fifth generation Honda City boasts segment-first features like six airbags, LaneWatch camera, full LED headlamps, Alexa Remote connectivity and VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist) and Agile Handling Assist.

Other main features in the equipment list of the top-spec variants are electric sunroof, two-tone dash with soft padding, 20.3 cm touchscreen, leather seat upholstery, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Hill Start Assist, L-shaped turn indicators, Z-shaped LED tail lamps, full colour TFT MID, etc.

Next year, the Japanese manufacturer is expected to launch a hybrid variant of the City. The company is also working on BSVI-spec Jazz with subtle changes and it will also arrive in the coming weeks.