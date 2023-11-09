Lotus Debuts In India By Launching Eletre, Priced At Rs. 2.55 Crore

The flagship Lotus Eletre R is the world’s fastest dual-motor pure electric SUV with a top speed of 265 kmph; zero to 100 kmph in just 2.95 seconds

The famed British carmaker Lotus has debuted in India as Exclusive Motors has been appointed as the authorized representative for the brand locally. The Eletre R has been launched today and is the world’s fastest dual-motor pure electric SUV with a top speed of 265 kmph. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.95 seconds.

Lotus has noted that the prices of the Eletre are subject to change based on options, exchange rate fluctuations and tax changes. The Lotus Eletre is priced at Rs. 2.55 crore while the Eletre S costs Rs. 2.75 crore and the Eletre R at Rs. 2.99 crore (all prices, ex-showroom pan India). The company has also confirmed that the Emira mid-engined sportscar will be introduced next year in India.

The Lotus Emira will be sold in two powertrain choices as a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo engine develops around 360 hp and is paired with a DCT transmission while the more powerful V6 supercharged mill kicks out 400 hp, and it can be had with a manual or an automatic transmission. The Lotus Eletre and Eletre S boast a power output of 603 hp and 710 Nm and the maximum claimed range stands at 600 km.

The flagship Eletre R produces 905 hp and 985 Nm and has a claimed range of 490 km. Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm respectively. The former does 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds while the latter takes only 2.95 seconds. Both versions come with a 112 kWh battery pack enabling a charging time of just 20 minutes between 10 per cent and 80 per cent using a fast charger.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors India said: “We are excited to bring Lotus cars to India, where we envision a future dedicated to serving our customers with the best-in-class brands. With extensive expertise in delivering bespoke experiences to our customers, our dedication lies in fostering excellence and enthusiasm throughout every journey, igniting the path forward with Lotus’s unparalleled spirit. Our cars are a fusion of cutting-edge technology and automotive artistry, offering a driving experience like no other.”

Other highlights are a ‘digital cockpit’ cabin, real-time 3D content and experiences, two Qualcomm 8155 System-On-Chips, a next-gen Digital Head Unit, an advanced Driver Information Module, and a floating one-billion-colour OLED touchscreen, a multi-screen user experience, OTA updates, Dolby Atmos tech and much more.