Looking To Buy Second Hand Car In Hyderabad In 8 Lakh Budget? – Complete Guide

Our reader has asked a query regarding buying second hand car in Hyderabad in the Rs. 6-8 lakh price range in the premium hatch and compact sedan segment from Spinny

Hi Team,

This is Vignesh Singh, I am following GaadiWaadi for a very long time for new car research but now I need your help and suggestion in buying second hand cars in Hyderabad in Rs. 6.5 Lakh to Rs. 8 Lakh budget in hatchback and compact sedan segments, so please recommend me some good cars. My daily drive will be 45-60 km in and around the city, what should I consider Petrol, Diesel or CNG?

This will be my first car so should I go for a new car instead from the lower segment? From where can I see the good second hand cars in Hyderabad? A friend recommended me Spinny.com, is it a trusted source for buying used cars? Also, can we trust local used car dealers? I am very confused, please reply fast!

Hello, Mr. Singh, thanks for writing to us regarding your question about buying used cars in Hyderabad. This is a second query we received from our readers from Hyderabad and we decided to take this opportunity to clear all the doubts a typical car buyer would have when looking for second hand cars in Hyderabad or elsewhere.

This will be my first car so should I go for new instead from the lower segment instead?

Mr. Singh, with the rising prices of new cars every quarter, it’s getting very difficult for prospective car buyers to get the dream car within a pre-decided budget. These days new entry-level cars are priced at almost Rs.7-8 lakh on-road and compact sedans costing around Rs. 11-12 lakh on-road in some parts of the country.

Mr. Singh, you should consider used cars over new ones for various reasons as there are a lot of advantages of buying a pre-owned car over a new one. Like, a 3-4 year old car with under 50,000 km on odo can be bought at 35-45 per cent lower price compared to the new one while just a year old car can be bought for 15-20 per cent lower than what it was previously bought for.

The other advantage is the waiting period as many new car models carry a long waiting period but can be bought from the second-hand market at a lower price without waiting for months or years. And while selling the used car, the depreciation will be lower than the new car as well.

My daily drive will be 45-60 km in and around the city, what should I consider Petrol or Diesel?

Considering your daily running of up to 60 km, you would clock around 1,800 km per month. As an example, a petrol Honda Amaze is capable of up to 18 kmpl and would consume at least 100 litres of fuel per month. A diesel Honda Amaze, on the other hand, is capable of up to 27 kmpl, consuming at least 66 litres of fuel per month.

On a cost per litre comparison, the diesel car holds an advantage, as you would spend at least Rs. 6,500 per month, as opposed to Rs. 11,000 per month, spent on petrol. This means a saving of Rs. 3,500 and in a period of five years, you could be able to save up to a big sum of Rs. 2 lakh, so we suggest you go for the diesel version over the petrol.

Suggest me some good cars in Rs. 6-8 Lakh price segment.

Mr. Singh, here are the four second hand cars in Hyderabad (Diesel) from Spinny we shortlisted for you within your budget – Dzire, Swift, Freestyle and i20. You can also explore more diesel cars under 8 lakh from here.

According to Spinny, the odometer reading and prices are as follows:

2017 Hyundai i20 Asta 1.4L Diesel:

https://www.spinny.com/buy-used-cars/hyderabad/hyundai/elite-i20/asta-14-crdi-o-uppal-2017/4779034/?referrer=/used-diesel-cars-over-6-lakh-rs-under-8-lakh-rs-in-hyderabad/s/

On Odo: 66K km

66K km Fuel Type: Diesel

Diesel Transmission: MT

MT Price: Rs. 13.25 L

Rs. 13.25 L New on-road price in Hyderabad: Rs. 8.16L

This used Hyundai i20 costs Rs. 5 lakh (40%) cheaper than the current model.

2. 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDI Plus AMT:

https://www.spinny.com/buy-used-cars/hyderabad/maruti-suzuki/dzire/zdi-plus-amt-uppal-2017/4557738/?referrer=/used-diesel-cars-over-6-lakh-rs-under-8-lakh-rs-in-hyderabad/s/

On Odo: 57.5K km

57.5K km Fuel Type: Diesel

Diesel Transmission: AT

AT Price: Rs. 7.82L

Rs. 7.82L New on-road price in Hyderabad: Rs. 12.50 L

Compared to the brand new Dzire ZXI Plus AMT (Petrol), this used 2017 diesel version costs Rs. 3.18 lakh cheaper as Maruti stops selling diesel cars in India. The diesel version do cost almost 1.5 Lakh over petrol thus the total saving will be around Rs.5 Lakh when buying this car.

3. 2019 Ford Freestyle Titanium Diesel:

https://www.spinny.com/buy-used-cars/hyderabad/ford/freestyle/titanium-15-tdci-uppal-2019/4045885/?referrer=/used-diesel-cars-over-6-lakh-rs-under-8-lakh-rs-in-hyderabad/s/

On Odo: 59.9K km

59.9K km Fuel Type: Diesel

Diesel Transmission: AMT

AMT Price: Rs. 6.79 L

Rs. 6.79 L New on-road price in Hyderabad: Rs. 10.30L

Compared to the brand new Ford Freestyle (before discontinuing in 2021), this used 2019 version costs Rs. 3.50 lakh cheaper.

4. 2019 Maruti Swift Zdi+ Diesel:

https://www.spinny.com/buy-used-cars/hyderabad/maruti-suzuki/swift/zdi-plus-uppal-2019/4831366/?referrer=/used-diesel-cars-under-40-lakh-rs-in-hyderabad/s/

On Odo: 15.4K km

15.4K km Fuel Type: Petrol

Petrol Transmission: MT

MT Price: Rs. 7.46L

New on-road price in Hyderabad: Rs. 9.81L (ZXI+ Petrol, As diesel variant discontinued)

Compared to the brand new Swift ZXi Plus (Petrol), this used 2019 version costs Rs. 2.35 lakh cheaper while considering the price of diesel version, the total saving will be over Rs.4 Lakh.

Is Spinny a trusted source for buying second hand cars in Hyderabad?

Spinny is a full-stack used car platform with Car Hubs in DSL Virtue Mall and Sarath City Mall in Hyderabad. Apart from Hyderabad, the brand operates in eleven cities and has served more than 20,000 customers by providing high-quality affordable cars.

The advantages to Spinny are focused on customer friendliness as it offers a 360-degree view of the listed cars to give users a clear idea of what is in store along with a 200-Point Inspection Report for a trouble-free drive experience for the new owner. The inspection report can also be seen online as different points under exterior, interior, engine, road test, underbody and tyres are evaluated to ensure there is full transparency.

To assure confidence and satisfaction on your purchase of a used car from the exclusive car hub, Spinny offers a five-day money-back guarantee as well. If you are in doubt, you could head back to Spinny and ask them for a 100 per cent refund within five days when all required parameters are met.

Can we trust local used car dealers?

Ans: Predominantly, buying second hand car from a local used car dealer can be a hit or a miss and it involves plenty of effort from the owner to get everything sorted. The accuracy of the checks, maintenance, warranty, RC transfer and other standards, depending on an independent mechanic can be problematic and may not yield results all the time. Thus, the long-term trustability will be put under risk.

If anyone has similar or any queries related to cars and bikes (New or used), you can also send us your queries at contact@gaadiwaadi.com.