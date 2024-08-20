Looking To Buy A New EV? Wait For These 3 Soon Launching Models

Carmakers like MG, Kia and Mahindra are gearing up to introduce new electric cars in India and here we have mentioned the soon-arriving ones

Before the end of this calendar year, we expect three all-new electric vehicles are waiting to launch in India and two of them have already been confirmed. The MG Windsor EV will arrive on September 11, followed by Kia’s flagship electric vehicle, the EV9, on October 3. A new compact electric SUV from Mahindra is also a possibility and here we have explained about them:

1. MG Windsor EV:

MG Motor is set to reveal the Windsor EV in India on September 11, 2024 positioning it as a midsize electric CUV that combines the attributes of a sedan and an SUV. Derived from the Wuling Cloud EV, the Windsor EV is expected to be offered with two battery options. It will also boast a tech-rich interior and 135-degree reclinable rear seats.

The MG Windsor EV, built on the E260 EV platform, is expected to offer two battery pack options: 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh, similar to the global Cloud EV. It will be powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, with an expected range of up to 460 km, aligning with the international version’s capabilities.

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The Mahindra XUV 3XO-based EV is set to compete directly with the Tata Punch EV and will be positioned below the XUV 400 in the brand’s EV lineup. Expected to feature a 34.5 kWh battery pack, similar to the lower trims of the XUV 400, this EV could be claimed to offer a range of around 400 km on a single charge. Additionally, it will support DC fast charging, enhancing its appeal in the compact electric SUV segment.

3. Kia EV9:

The Kia EV9 is scheduled to launch in India on October 3, 2024, strategically timed to leverage the positive buying sentiment during the festive season. This electric SUV boasts a remarkable driving range of over 541 km on the WLTP cycle in the overseas markets. Additionally, it supports an 800V charging system which helps provide 239 km of range in just 15 minutes.

The Kia EV9 offers a range of performance options across its different variants but since it will be launched as a full import, we expect only fully loaded top-spec trims to be offered locally. The AWD version, which uses a dual-motor setup delivering a combined 283 kW and 600 Nm of torque, accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6 seconds.