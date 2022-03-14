Long Wheelbase Suzuki Jimny SUV To Likely Debut Next Year

The Jimny five-door is expected to make its world premiere next year and upon arrival the India-spec model will likely compete against the long-mooted five-door Thar

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is considering Jimny off-roader for launch in the domestic market but the timeline of debut is yet unknown. The largest carmaker in the country displayed the three-door Jimny Sierra at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was well-received amongst the show-goers as well as the general audience.

The speculations surrounding the Jimny’s local launch have existed for many years considering that it has the potential to go up against Mahindra Thar. The five-door version for the second generation Thar is also expected in the near future to go up against the five-door variant of the Jimny off-roader and it was spotted testing quite a while ago on foreign soil.

The latest generation Jimny has been well regarded in the international markets especially in Europe and Japan and in response to the high demand, the off-roader is also produced in India. The made-in-India Jimny is exported to many markets and is manufactured at the company’s facility in Gurgaon, Haryana since early last year.

The India-specific Maruti Suzuki Jimny will more likely have a longer wheelbase and five doors. The bigger off-roader for Europe is also expected to make its world premiere late next year or in 2024. A hybrid variant of the Jimny is also earmarked for global markets like Europe and Japan and it could be some time away as its launch can be expected around 2024.

As for India, the chances of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny to be offered through the Nexa line of premium dealerships are high, as does a range of new upcoming products mainly the SUVs. The five-door variant could be 300 mm longer with a longer wheelbase compared to the Euro-spec three-door model enabling a decent interior room for the occupants.

Under the bonnet, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine could be used developing a maximum power output of around 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The omnipresent engine is currently paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.