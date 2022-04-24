Long-Range Tata Nexon EV To Likely Use 40 kWh Battery, 400 Km Range

Tata Nexon EV is expected to get a larger 40 kWh Li-ion battery pack, capable of having a claimed driving range of around 400 km on a single charge

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Nexon EV with a larger battery pack in the coming days and it may as well debut alongside an all-new electric car the brand has been teasing over the last few days. The long-range battery pack will certainly help in expanding the range of the electric SUV further and more crucially would appeal to customers wanting to buy the MG ZS EV, which received a facelift lately with more than 460 km claimed range.

The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger electric car in the country and the long-range version will more likely use a larger 40 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. It should aid in enabling a claimed range of around 400 km on a single charge and thus the real-world range could be around 280-300 km – enhancing the practicality of the five-seater SUV.

The 2022 Tata Nexon EV with a larger battery pack is expected to get minor cosmetic updates as well and whether it will be christened differently or not is yet unknown officially. Expect the long-range Nexon EV to be priced Rs. 3-4 lakh more than the existing model using a 30.2 kWh battery and it may as well get a wall-mounted charger helping in reducing the charging time.

The addition of a larger battery pack has led to Tata modifying the floor pan and thus the bootspace capacity is slightly compromised. We do expect selectable regen modes to be available with the long-range Nexon making the electrical system more efficient and drivers could adjust the intensity of the regeneration braking system to eke out better range.

As for the features, the long-range Nexon EV could get ESC (Electronic Stability Control), ventilated driver and co-passenger seats, cruise control, park mode, disc brakes on all four wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech, etc.

It will continue to have the price advantage over ZS EV and the market will see the arrival of the updated Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro in the near future.