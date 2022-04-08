Long-Range Tata Nexon EV To Likely Get 400 Km Range & More Features

The long-range Tata Nexon EV is expected to get new features like ESC, ventilated seats, selectable regen modes, and so on upon likely launch on April 20, 2022

Tata Motors is planning to have two more events related to the electric vehicle space this month following the world premiere of the Curvv concept that will spawn a midsize SUV coupe within the next two years and it will be offered as an EV first before the arrival of the petrol and diesel versions.

The homegrown manufacturer recently announced a huge investment as part of TPEML and it will introduce as many as 10 new electric vehicles over the next five years. The brand is expected to launch the long-range version of the Nexon EV on April 20, 2022 while the higher range Tigor EV could be introduced on April 28 (Altroz EV is also speculated).

The larger 40 kWh battery pack in the 2022 Tata Nexon EV is expected to have a claimed driving range of around 400 km on a single charge and it will likely help in expanding the range further. Expected to be pricier by around Rs. 2 lakh, the long-range Nexon EV was spotted testing several times in the past and it does not appear to have any major exterior and interior updates.

The existing 30.2 kWh battery pack enables a claimed range of 312 km and it will be increased to around 400 km courtesy of the 40 kWh Li-ion battery. It will consume boot space slightly due to its bigger size and positioning (floor pan changes) and the overall kerb weight could also go up.

Tata is expected to use regeneration braking tech to harness more energy and ultimately make the new version more efficient, and thus new selectable regen modes could be available. They could be adjusted based on the driver’s requirements. In addition, disc brakes could be provided on all four wheels to deal with increased performance and higher kerb weight.

The equipment list will also likely get electronic stability control, cruise control, ventilated seat function, etc. In terms of specifications, the upcoming long-range Nexon EV will compete against the recent facelifted MG ZS EV while the facelifted Hyundai Kona Electric and the all-new Kia Niro are on the horizon.