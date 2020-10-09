Long-Awaited Yamaha XSR155 Could Launch In India Next Year

Yamaha XSR155 derives power from the 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine developing 19.3 PS and 14.7 Nm, paired with a six-speed transmission

We know how frustrating it can be to wait for your favourite motorcycle for a long time and the third iteration of the R15 did take quite a while to come on-board locally and the same could be said for several other bikes from different manufacturers too. However, we do often hear enthusiasts talk about the XSR155.

Clearly, it is one of the highly sought after two-wheelers in recent years and as ever, it is our privilege to clear the air. While Yamaha has not confirmed whether the XSR155 is in the works for India or not officially, we do find a strong case for it to be the next big launch from the Japanese manufacturer due to many reasons.

One being the XSR155 having several commonalities with the R15 V3.0 and MT15. Both the entry-level supersport and the naked streetfighter have been well received among young audience and thus localising the XSR 155 may not be too difficult. Moreover, Yamaha has continuously been expanding its reach across Southeast Asian markets.

It has become a popular motorcycle from Yamaha in the markets it is currently sold at and recently, the latest iteration of the XSR 155 was introduced in Philippines for a price tag of PHP 1,62,000 (around Rs. 2.50 lakh). With Indians showing more affinity towards retro-styled motorcycles, the XSR 155 could create a niche of its own as well.

It is expected to open up a new segment and having a first mover advantage could play into the hands of Yamaha. It features circular headlight, LED lighting all around, digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator, teardrop shaped fuel tank, retro-styled seat, and a premium fit and finish overall.

Its timeless appeal, proven delta box frame and handcrafted parts could make for a strong buying case as well. However, USD forks and aluminium swingarm could be left out for India to save costs as it will likely be positioned around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). We do hope the XSR 155 to make its way to India in H1 2021 as the 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine making 19.3 PS and 14.7 Nm will be another attractive proposition.