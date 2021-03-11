Long-Awaited 2022 Jeep Wagoneer And Jeep Grand Wagoneer Revealed

2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer are powered by 5.7-litre V8 and 6.4-litre V8 engines respectively; based on Grand Wagoneer Concept

Following the footsteps of the Grand Wagoneer Concept, Jeep has unveiled the production-spec Wagoneer. The iconic nameplate makes a comeback after decades of absence to take on full-sized premium SUVs in the international markets. The surprise factor that came along was the announcement of the seven-seater Cherokee L arriving first before the standard model in 2022.

Both have a unibody construction while the 2020 Jeep Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer sit on a body-on-frame chassis with a three-row configuration on each. The new Wagoneer is priced at $57,995 (Rs. 42.18 lakh) with the more premium Grand Wagoneer costing around $86,995 (Rs. 63.27 lakh) courtesy of a more upmarket interior, more powerful V8 engine, standard 4WD and a different design to take on Lexus LX and rivals from GMC, Cadillac and Lincoln.

The Jeep Wagoneer is powered by a 5.7-litre V8 mild-hybrid engine producing 392 horsepower and 548 Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels as standard. However, it can be had with full-time Quadra-Trac I, a two-speed transfer case on Quadra-Trac and a Quadra-Drive II with a two-speed transfer case and an electronic LSD four-wheel-drive systems.

With a towing capacity of more than 4,530 kg, both SUVs boast top-notch off-roading characteristics. The Grand Wagoneer uses a 6.4-litre V8 pumping out 471 horsepower and 617 Nm and is connected to an eight-speed automatic unit sending power to all four wheels through a Quadra-Trac II system. An air suspension, adjustable ambient lighting and captain chairs in the first two rows with a fixed centre console are standard while customers can opt for an eight-seater configuration as well.

It also features 12.3-inch digital instrumentation, a 12-inch UConnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.3-inch productivity screen on the right side of the dash facing the passenger, a pair of 10.1-inch entertainment screens in the second row, hands-free Active Driving Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, up to 23-speaker audio, etc.

The exterior of the new Wagoneer family is heavily influenced by the Grand Wagoneer Concept with an upright front fascia, seven-slot leaning front grille, prominent side windows, LED headlamps, and a set of design elements harking back to the past.