LML To Manufacture EVs At Former Harley-Davidson Plant

Saera, which used to manufacture motorcycles for Harley-Davidson in India, will contract manufacture electric two-wheeler for LML

LML has joined hands with Saera Electric Auto, and under this partnership, the latter will manufacture electric two-wheelers for the former. Saera’s manufacturing facility, located in Bawal, Haryana, was previously employed by Harley-Davidson to produce premium motorcycles. The state-of-the-art factory spans over 2,17,800 square feet and has a production capacity of 18,000 units per month.

In recent years, automakers have been tapping into nostalgia to appeal to buyers; many iconic nameplates from the past have been revived for vehicles, and some defunct iconic brands have also been revived. LML falls in the latter category; it was a brand known for pretty-looking, practical scooters that were fairly popular in India during the 80s and 90s, and it dabbled in the motorcycle market space as well for a while.

LML intends to make a comeback with EVs, specifically electric two-wheelers. Its partnership with Saera is the first step for it to transition into a 100 per cent “make in India” company by the end of 2025. LML has also revealed that it is in talks with firms from Europe and Japan for collaborations in product design and engineering.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia – CEO of LML – said, “We are very pleased to announce this important collaboration with one of the most reputed manufacturing names in the two-wheeler and auto segment. Saera was our first choice because the company holds unparalleled expertise and reputation with some of the world’s premier auto brands.”

“At LML, we hold a strong vision with this alliance as we aspire to create a brand that is 100% localised and has an impeccable quality assurance that is world-class,” he further added. The electric two-wheeler space has been growing in India, and in the past few years, a lot of EV startups have popped up all across the country.

LML is yet to unveil its maiden EV, but we expect developments on that front very soon. The brand’s upcoming EV will likely be an electric scooter, which is a fairly crowded space right now. Bajaj, TVS, Ather Energy, Ola Electric, etc., are some of the biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India right now.

Images for representation only