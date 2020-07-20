Listen To The Kawasaki ZX25R’s Inline-4 Scream On A Racetrack – Video

Here, we have a video of a Kawasaki ZX25R running a hot lap at Jerez Circuit, with its inline-4 engine screaming all the way

Quarter-litre sportsbikes are quite popular not just in India, but all over the world. Due to their relatively small size and easily-manageable power delivery, a lot of riders prefer to hone their skills on a 250cc motorcycle. Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki, KTM, etc., all have 250s in their arsenal, and such motorbikes usually have a single-cylinder or a twin-cylinder engine.

Last year, Kawasaki went ahead and re-introduced the world to the 250cc inline-4 engine. The motorcycle that got this engine, the Kawasaki ZX25R, is currently the most anticipated motorbike globally. The motorcycle has already been launched in Indonesia, at a starting price of IDR 96,000,000 (roughly equivalent to INR 5 lakh), and will soon be launched in a few other markets as well, like Europe and the US.

Here, we have a video of a ZX25R, being ridden by five-time WSB champion Jonathan Rea on Circuito de Jerez in Spain. The 4.428 km racetrack has a small straight, only 600 metres, but that’s enough for the motorcycle to reach an indicated speed of 167 kmph, with still more to go. Also, the camera is a 360-degree type unit, so you can freely move the video around to see the surroundings.

The Kawasaki ZX25R has a 249cc, inline-4 powerplant, capable of generating 51PS at 15,500rpm and 22.9Nm of torque at 14,500rpm. Due to the meat of the power being concentrated at higher revs, this motorcycle is suited better to a racetrack as compared to the streets. The engine is mated to a slick-shifting, 6-speed sequential gearbox, with an optional bi-directional quickshifter.

The motorcycle offers 37mm upside-down telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable monoshock. The braking system consists of a 310mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, with ABS on both wheels. The bike also gets 17-inch wheels with Dunlop GPR300 rubber, 110/70 at the front and 150/60 at the rear.

While there is no confirmation about this, Kawasaki is expected to bring the motorcycle to India as a CBU import in limited numbers. Of course, prices are going to be sky-high, probably around 6 to 7 lakh. At this price, the motorcycle will be more expensive than the Ninja 400, but will also offer slightly more power and performance.