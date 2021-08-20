15+ Cars In Mahindra XUV700’s Price Radar – Sonet To Innova Crysta

Mahindra XUV700 is offered in MX and AX trims and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine

Mahindra & Mahindra revealed the XUV700 on the Independence Day and its prices really come as a shocker for many. The highly competitive prices for the five-seater variant starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). With a compelling price range, the XUV700 has its sights set on a number of models across different segments we believe.

Here we have compiled a list of prices to give you an in-depth look. The Kia Sonet compact SUV has its top-end variant priced at Rs. 13.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and for the customers wanting to own one can consider the XUV700 as an option due to it having a good list of features, bigger size, and a more muscular footprint.

Taking MPVs into account, the best-selling Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta cost Rs. 10.56 lakh for the top-spec trim and Rs. 16.82 lakh for the base trim respectively (ex-showroom). Since the five-seater version of the Mahindra XUV700 makes for a tempting deal, it should be of consideration if having more passengers on board is not a dealbreaker.

Models Ex-Showroom Price Mahindra XUV700 From Rs. 11.99 lakh 1. Kia Sonet Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 13.36 lakh 2. Kia Seltos Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 17.85 lakh 3. Hyundai Creta Rs. 10.16 lakh to Rs. 17.78 lakh 4. Skoda Kushaq Rs. 13.50 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh 5. Honda City Rs. 11.16 lakh to Rs. 15.11 lakh 6. Hyundai Verna Rs. 9.28 lakh to Rs. 15.31 lakh 7. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 11.74 lakh 8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rs. 7.78 lakh to Rs. 10.56 lakh 9. Mahindra XUV500 Rs. 15.56 lakh to Rs. 20.07 lakh 10. Mahindra Thar Rs. 12.78 lakh to Rs. 15.08 lakh 11. Tata Harrier Rs. 14.40 lakh to Rs. 21.09 lakh 12. Tata Safari Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh 13. MG Hector Rs. 13.50 lakh to Rs. 18.91 lakh 14. MG Hector Plus Rs. 13.97 lakh to Rs. 19.95 lakh 15. Toyota Innova Crysta Rs. 16.82 lakh to Rs. 24.98 lakh 15. Hyundai Alcazar Rs. 16.30 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh

Moving up the ladder, we would suggest that the five-seater XUV700 is squarely aimed at a raft of five-seater mid-size SUVs and the seven-seater SUVs derived from these. The Hyundai Creta (Rs. 10.16 lakh to Rs. 17.78 lakh), Kia Seltos (Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 17.85 lakh), MG Hector (Rs. 13.50 lakh to Rs. 18.91 lakh), Skoda Kushaq (Rs. 13.50 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh), and Tata Harrier (Rs. 14.40 lakh to Rs. 21.09 lakh) in the mid-size space have the XUV700 sitting right in the middle or coinciding with some of the variants.

This is a big deal considering that we have often talked about Mahindra not having a dedicated modern mid-size SUV to take advantage of the segment. The XUV700 may well be that model until the arrival of a dedicated five-seater. The three-row SUVs like Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar are well within the vicinity of XUV700’s price range as well.

The prices of the yet-to-be-announced seven-seater Mahindra XUV700 will also likely be more appealing. The shrinking mid-size sedan segment has models including Honda City (Rs. 11.16 lakh to Rs. 15.11 lakh) and Hyundai Verna (Rs. 9.28 lakh to Rs. 15.31 lakh) and thus buyers looking for better interior space and better practicality with higher ground clearance and large bootspace can seriously look into the XUV700 too.