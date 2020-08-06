Limited-Edition Toyota Fortuner TRD India Launch Soon, Officially Teased

As per a teaser issued by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Fortuner is about to get a limited edition that will sport several TRD visual updates for a more aggressive look

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Toyota Fortuner, the best-selling SUV of its segment, will soon get a limited edition model. The revelation of the same was reportedly made by Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, who was cited to have said,” “Coming very soon is a limited-edition version of the Toyota Fortuner.” And now, days after we brought to you the first images of a Fortuner facelift undergoing road tests in India, the company has issued teasers of the upcoming special model.

It must be noted here that the Toyota Fortuner and the Innova Crysta together form the backbone of the company. The Fortuner is in its second generation now and enjoys a rather iconic status in the market. Recently, it even received a facelift in the international markets and the same model will make it to India in the coming months. However, in order to make the best of the current model, the company will soon release a facelift that will get some TRD visual updates and, probably, a few additional features.

The updated features list should help the Toyota Fortuner maintain its appeal in comparison to better equipped models like the Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4. It is expected that the upcoming limited edition of the SUV will bring in some important equipment in the form of a 360-degree camera and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors.

The powerhouse of SUV’s just got sportier! Stay tuned to know more. #FortunerTRD #ToyotaFortuner pic.twitter.com/rMzgnsmznd — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) August 5, 2020



The upcoming limited edition model of the Toyota Fortuner will also carry some visual updates. For example, it should get TRD-branded grille and an updated set of bumpers. Of course, the additions will lead to a higher price tag, which could be up to Rs 1 lakh over the standard model. However, given the popularity and the importance of the additional kit, the buyers won’t be hesitant to dish out a premium.

It should be mentioned here that the Fortuner was given its BSVI update earlier this year and the company has even rolled out BSVI-compliant versions of the Yaris as well as the Innova Crysta. However, many Toyota models, including the Corolla Altis were discontinued due to the company choosing to not upgrade them to meet with the stricter emission norms.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Fortuner has been available with two BSVI-compliant engine options – 2.7-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel. The former outputs 166 PS and 245 Nm, while the latter produces 177 PS and 420 Nm (450 Nm with AT). Out of the two engine options, only the diesel gets an optional 4×4.