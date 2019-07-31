Limited-Edition Maruti Vitara Brezza Sports – 5 Things To Know

Limited-Edition Vitara Brezza Sports was launched recently to take on the recently launched Hyundai Venue with the new styling updates

Recently, the Hyundai Venue shook the sub-4-metre compact SUV segment, which comprises the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. On sale in a price range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan-India), the sub-Hyundai Creta model has already created a lot of noise for being a well-priced offering.

To take on the new model, the country’s largest-selling carmaker has launched the Maruti Vitara Brezza Sports limited edition model. Here are 5 things to know about the new model

1. Many New Styling Changes

True to various limited-edition models from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the new Maruti Vitara Brezza Sports limited edition model comes with many new styling updates, which include new exterior graphics, sporty wheel arch cladding, leather-wrapped steering, dual-coloured door sill-guards and a new front chrome grille accent.

2. Styling Kit Also Available For Existing Owners

One of the biggest highlights of the Maruti Vitara Brezza Sports limited edition is the fact that it is even available for the existing customers of the compact SUV. The styling kit is available for Rs 29,990. The customers of this styling kit can opt for the styling package to give a new identity to their Hyundai Venue rival.

3. Interior

The Maruti Vitara Brezza Sports limited edition model brings in updates for both exterior and interior. The styling enhancements for the interior of the limited edition Brezza include new seat covers, new floor mats, neck cushions, leather steering cover, custom door sill-guard, etc.

4. Remains Mechanically Unchanged

While the recently launched Sports package brings in a host of styling updates, the Maruti Vitara Brezza remains mechanically unchanged. This means that the popular sub-4-metre SUV continues to come with a 1.3-litre D13A turbocharged diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 200 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

5. Enhance The Presence Of The SUV

While Maruti Suzuki India Ltd would be worried that the launch of the Hyundai Venue would dent the popularity of the new SUV, let’s not forget that the sub-4-metre SUV has been around for more than three years now and it currently enjoys a market share of over 44 per cent. The availability of the new styling kit is sure to help the sub-4-metre SUV maintain its popularity through the new visual enhancements.