Limited Edition Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, NS 200 Launched In Columbia

The limited-edition Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, 200 models have received cosmetic updates, no changes made to the engine or hardware

Bajaj has launched a special edition Pulsar NS 160 and Pulsar NS 200 in Columbia. Both these models received new and unique graphics and some additional accessories to differentiate them from the standard variants.

The special edition NS 160 and NS 200 features the same styling but gets unique decals on the fuel tank and few additional accessories like knuckle guards, crash guards and rubber pads on the tank which are not available with the standard variant.

Both these motorcycles have received a neon yellow decal that goes well with the silver black shade of the motorcycles. Take a closer look and you will also notice that the unique highlight is also visible on top of the headlamp area, tank shroud and also towards the side profile of the motorcycles. The rear panel of the motorcycle features a “Pulsarmania” sticker as well.

However the changes that can be seen on these motorcycles are limited to cosmetics only, both these motorcycles haven’t received any mechanical or hardware update. For your information, the Pulsar NS 160 is powered by a 160.3cc, SOHC, 4-valve, oil-cooled, twin spark DTS-i engine.

The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 15.5 PS of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The Pulsar NS 200 on the other hand, is powered by a 199.5 cc SOHC, 4-Valve, liquid-cooled, triple spark, DTS-i motor. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 23.5 PS of peak power at 9,500 rpm and 18.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

Both the motorcycles use a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the NS 160 are handled by a 240mm disc brake at the front and 230mm disc at the rear. The braking duties of the bigger and more powerful NS 200, on the other hand, are handled by a 300 mm disc brake at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear.