Lifestyle SUVs Record Almost 5,000% Growth, Thanks To New Thar

In November 2020, the lifestyle off-road SUV segment registered a massive sales growth, courtesy the second-generation Mahindra Thar

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India in October 2020, and deliveries of the SUV began last month, in November. In its first month of operation, the new-gen Thar managed to retail 2,569 units, which isn’t a large figure, is still quite impressive. In comparison, the only other offering in the lifestyle SUV segment, Maruti Gypsy, sold 93 units in November 2020.

On a Year-on-Year basis, i.e. compared to November 2019, the segment has recorded an absolutely massive sales growth, at 4,923 per cent. The Thar was responsible for the biggest chunk of the sales; it registered a 4,747 per cent growth, with only 53 units dispatched during last year’s November. As for the Gypsy, it wasn’t on sale during November 2019.

It should be noted that Maruti Gypsy isn’t a regular passenger vehicle; it is only on sale for the Indian army, with no units available to purchase for civilians. The Gypsy was discontinued back in March 2019 due to the safety and emission norms. In March 2020, production was restarted exclusively for the military, under special permission from the Government of India.

The production of the Gypsy has remained slow but steady since, and only a limited number of units will be made. As such, the Thar is the only offering in this segment one can buy, and thus the demand for it is quite high these days. The SUV had crossed 20,000 bookings within a month of launch, and Mahindra & Mahindra is working on increasing production to meet the demand.

There are several reasons why the 2020 Mahindra Thar has managed to gain such popularity in India, the first of which is the comfort and convenience of the vehicle. Unlike the older model, the new Thar is comfortable, refined, and can also be used as a daily driver. It recently scored a 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests, which is also an impressive feat.

There are two engine choices available on the 2020 Mahindra Thar. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which belts out 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 on MT). The second option is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, which develops 130 PS and 320 Nm. Transmission options consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, along with a transfer case with three drive modes – 4L, 4H, and 2H.