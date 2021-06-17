Liberty Walk’s Custom Suzuki Jimny Looks A Mini Mercedes G-Wagen

Here, we have a modified Suzuki Jimny, which has been transformed into a Mercedes-Benz G-Class replica by Japanese tuner Liberty Walk

Suzuki Jimny is one of the best off-road SUVs that one can buy on a tight budget. The little SUV is currently on sale in several international markets, and it is slated to launch in India in the near future. The Jimny enjoys a lot of aftermarket support around the world, which makes modifying one extremely easy.

Suzuki Jimny bears resemblance to Mercedes-Benz G-Class in design, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by enthusiasts. Plenty of custom builders have turned the little Suzuki SUV into a G-Wagen replica, and several aftermarket kits are available to that effect. Here, we bring you one such modified Jimny, built by Japanese auto shop Liberty Walk.

This customised SUV sports a gloss black paint job, which looks extremely cool. At the front, we see a new pair of LED headlamps, along with a new front grille and a custom logo. The front bumper is custom as well, featuring large air vents, with integrated LED DRLs at the bottom and a new bash plate. The vehicle also gets a large hood scoop, which adds muscle to the tiny off-roader.

At the sides, the SUV gets bolt-on fenders, along with black multi-spoke wheels. The vehicle also gets a custom exhaust that exits from the side, like on the Mercedes AMG G63. We also see wind deflectors on the windows, with Liberty Walk LBWK branding. The rear section gets a chrome cover for the tailgate-mounted spare, along with a roof spoiler.

There’s a roof attachment above the front windscreen as well. The cabin of the SUV also features a few changes. It now gets black leather seats, with white double stitching, and the front seats get the tuner’s logo. Overall, this modified Jimny is certainly one of the most impressive builds we’ve seen yet.

In global markets, Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor, which develops a modest 102 PS and 130 Nm. There are two transmission options available – a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic – which send power to all four wheels via Suzuki’s Allgrip 4WD system.