Lexus UX 300 Electric Gets 10-Year/1m km Battery Warranty

Lexus recently launched its first fully-electric car dubbed i.e. the UX 300e crossover in the Chinese market at a starting price of RMB 362,000 (Rs 38.74 lakh approx), and the Japanese carmaker has now announced that its newly developed lithium-ion battery will be offered with a 10-year or one million km service warranty, which will fully cover the functionality of the UX 300’s main battery.

The automaker has also said that if the battery capacity degrades below 70 per cent during the 10-year warranty period, it will be replaced with a new one absolutely free of cost. However, the UX 300e will only be eligible for this scheme if its owner adheres to the regular health checkup as detailed in the maintenance programme. In addition, the EV gets a standard three-year car warranty and five-year or 1,00,000 km coverage on engine related faults.

Pascal Ruch, head of Lexus Europe, said, “Our acknowledged leadership in electrification, coupled with this 10-year warranty commitment, brings a new level of reassurance to customers opting for a BEV in this segment.” It should be noted that the UX 300e is expected to make an entry into the European markets by the end of this year, followed by a launch in Japan in 2021.

Talking about the car, the UX 300e is offered with a 54.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which lends a 249 miles (400 km) driving range as per the NEDC test cycle. The car comes with a 6.6 kW AC charger as standard, while it also gets a 50 kW capacity for a DC fast charger.

The EV draws power from a front-mounted electric motor that puts out 204 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. In contrast, the 2.0-litre Atkinson engine in the UX 250h hybrid makes 184 PS, while the petrol powered UX 200 has a power and torque output of 171 PS and 205 Nm respectively. The UX 300e can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, before topping out at 160 km/h.