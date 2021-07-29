Lexus Small Crossover Based On Toyota Yaris Cross In The Works

Expected to be named Lexus BX or Lexus LBX, the small crossover will reportedly be based on the same GA-B platform as the Yaris Cross

Lexus is widely reported to be making a small crossover based on Toyota’s Yaris Cross. It comes on the back of the Japanese luxury carmaker expected to introduce a more upscale crossover based along the same lines as the recently introduced Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in the near future. The speculations surrounding Yaris Cross’ Lexus avatar came up on the Magazine X in Japan.

It was later addressed by Lexus Enthusiast and the Japanese publication says the upcoming crossover will be positioned below the UX. It will reportedly be underpinned by the same GA-B architecture and it will be made available in select markets across the globe as developed countries where the Yaris Cross is already present such as Japan, Australia and Europe are targeted.

While the rumours can be taken with a pinch of salt as of now, the Lexus small crossover is said to use the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol/hybrid engine as in the standard Yaris. This is quite intriguing as the size of the crossover and the performance the hybrid mill brings to the table are not on par with usual Lexus models and we highly doubt if it’s something the enthusiasts would expect.

However, the speculations from Japan is not without any backing as nearly twelve months ago, a trademark for Lexus LBX was filed in Europe. It could be the name of the supposed Lexus crossover that could be slotted below the UX. The name could be used on a concept as Lexus might try to gauge reception from potential customers before making a final decision but these are just plain rumours right now.

The Yaris Cross based Lexus crossover could be christened the Lexus BX and it will reportedly be introduced in 2023 with prices below USD 30,000. Back to the LC300 based Lexus LX, it will likely use a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine with some sort of electrification and it could bump the power and torque figures up all the way to 480 horsepower and 870 Nm of peak torque.

The Lexus LX could achieve this staggering performance courtesy of a large battery pack and electric motor. The powertrain could be employed in the flagship LX750h.

