Lexus LX600 (Toyota Land Cruiser Based) Teased; Debut On October 13

Lexus LX600 is expected to use the 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 developing 409 hp maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque as the LC300

Toyota’s new-generation Land Cruiser has caused quite a stir in the global markets since its debut and it has been well received amongst customers with demand soaring. The LC300 is not sold even in developed markets like the United States but its more upmarket sibling will be. Ever since the Land Cruiser 300 was introduced, speculations surroundings its Lexus sibling have been rife.

It will take the form of the new generation Lexus LX and it has been officially teased for the first time. Scheduled to be unveiled on October 13, the Lexus LX600’s teaser video shows a number of interesting pieces of information including the L-shaped tail lamps that are connected by an LED lighting strip while the Lexus emblem has been opted out for bold LEXUS wording on the bootlid.

The wing mirrors are mounted on the doors and the front fenders have an aggressive stance. The Lexus LX600 will have a sharp styling with a large greenhouse and sporty character lines. The luxury crossover is underpinned by the updated ladder frame chassis blending elements with the GA-F architecture and other part sharing will also be part of the equation.

The Lexus LS600 will share powertrain and mechanical components with the Land Cruiser 300. As for the performance, a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 developing 409 hp maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque as in the LC300. The range-topping LX 750h could get a hybrid system working in tandem with the above engine to generate 480 hp and 871 Nm.

Both the powertrains will be linked with a ten-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The existing generation LX has been on sale for nearly 15 years but it has been through facelifts three times along the way. It is expected to have good off-roading characteristics with the latest assistive and safety technologies onboard.

The fourth-generation Lexus LX600 will be unveiled at 07:30 PM Moscow time before seeing the light in UAE and Russia, and it could be launched in the US sometime next year.