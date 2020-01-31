Lexus LC 500h Luxury Coupe Launched In India At Rs. 1.96 Crore

Lexus LC 500h uses a 3.5-litre V6 hybrid petrol engine developing 354 horsepower and it can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds

After making its local debut in March 2017 with a trio of products, Lexus India has been working its way up since then by expanding the domestic portfolio across different segments. It has today added a niche coupe to its array of SUVs and sedans sold in the country. The LC 500h has been priced at Rs. 1.96 crore (ex-showroom, pan India) and India receives the latest version sold globally.

The luxury subsidiary of Toyota brings back the memories of the all-conquering LFA supercar with the LC 500h. Drawing plenty of design inspiration from the radical LFA, the LC 500h boasts a captivating interior packed with features and technologies as well. It takes power from a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine good enough to produce a maximum power output of 300 horsepower and 348 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with an electric motor that increased the combined power output to 354 horsepower. It is transferred only to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic with CVT. The innovative technology uses the pre-selected ratios of the CVT and the gear ratios of the transmission to offer ten gears in manual mode. It is claimed capable of reaching zero to 100 kmhp in just 4.7 seconds.



The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. In global markets, the LC 500 is also retailed with a 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V8 petrol engine kicking out 477 horsepower and 540 Nm and is mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. It competes against Jaguar F-Type, Audi RS5 Coupe and the forthcoming BMW 8 Series.

Some of the key features in the luxury sports coupe include a 10.3-inch infotainment system controlled by a touchpad, a fully digital instrument cluster and ten-way power adjustable driver seat. Lexus has also announced that it will locally assemble cars in India and the ES 300h luxury sedan has been the first model.



The very first unit of the lot was displayed at today’s event as Lexus is looking to make an impact against the German trio of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz with locally produced cars. The India-made ES Exquisite variant costs Rs. 51.90 lakh and the EX Luxury at Rs. 56.95 lakh, while the locally produced NX SUV’s Luxury, Exquisite and F Sport grades are priced at Rs. 59.90 lakh, 54.90 lakh and Rs. 60.60 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

Moreover, experience Centers will be established in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chandigarh for greater engagement with customers.