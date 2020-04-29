Lexus Launches Its First Fully-Electric Car ‘UX 300e’

The UX 300e is Lexus’ first fully-electric car, and will subsequently be launched in the European markets later this year, before its makes it way to Japan in early 2021

Lexus previously revealed its first fully-electric vehicle in China, i.e. the UX 300e crossover. Now, the Japanese luxury automaker has launched the said car in the Chinese market. The UX 300e was first revealed at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in late 2019, while an entry into the European markets is expected by the end of this year, followed by a launch in the company’s home country in early 2021.

Takashi Watanabe, Chief Engineer at Lexus, said that “The UX 300e is a model that’ll open the door for the Lexus Electrified approach, serving as a gateway into the electrified world.” The UX 300e is equipped with a 54.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, which provides a total driving range of up to 400 km or 249 miles on the NEDC test-cycle for up to 400 km (249 miles). The car can be charged by a 6.6 kW AC charger, while it also gets a 50 kW capacity for a DC fast charger.

The EV’s electric motor puts out 204 hp of maximum power, along with 300 Nm of peak torque. This helps the car sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds, while the top-speed is rated at 160 km/h. In terms of design, the UX 300e is based on the regular UX crossover, hence, it gets the overall same design as the donor car. The main difference is the ‘electric’ badging, the blue Lexus emblem as well as the charging port on the rear fender.

In terms of features, the UX 300e is equipped with a 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, a touch pad to control the 10.3-inch infotainment screen; which is integrated with Lexus Premium Navigation and Lexus Link connected services app. The dedicated smartphone app provides features like remote charging, remote air conditioning along with a charging station finder for when you need to plug in your UX 300e.

Lexus has launched the car in China at a starting price of RMB 362,000 (Rs 38.74 lakh), which goes up to RMB 385,000 (Rs 41.20 lakh).