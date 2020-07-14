LEGEND RETURNS! All-New 2021 FORD BRONCO Unveiled

2021 Ford Bronco is offered in two-door, four-door and Bronco Sport variants with versatile off-roading capabilities

The iconic Ford Bronco nameplate left the business in 1996 and its revival was announced at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. After months of delay and seemingly endless speculations and leaks, the 2021 Ford Bronco has finally been unveiled today in a grand event. The Bronco has returned after 24 years to renew its rivalry with the Jeep Wrangler and is offered in a two-door and four-door (for the first time) configuration along with the smaller Bronco Sport.

The off-roader gets innovative features and technologies and is available in a total of ten paint schemes and some are taken from the Mustang range, besides the all-new Cyber Orange, Antimatter Blue, Fighter Jet Gray and Area 51 shades. The two-door Bronco, as expected, gains design elements from the original model with rectangular-shaped front grille and circular headlamps as in the other versions.

The styling is a throwback to the past and we highly appreciate that as the evocative Bronco feel is back with more modernity and sophisticated appeal. The boxy profile is complemented by edgy design elements, vintage spare wheel mounted at the rear and tapered roofline. It has sturdy pillars and robust steel bumpers, bold wheel arches and fenders along with off-road based knobby tyres.

As some of the iconic four-wheel-drive SUVs, the 2021 Ford Bronco also carries body-on-frame construction and it is equipped with solid rear axle for “no compromise” 4×4 characteristics. The new Bronco shares its frame with the Ranger pickup truck and has aluminium body panels. The more compact Bronco Sport has unibody construction as it has plenty in common with the Escape.

The powertrain options include a 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine producing 270 horsepower and 420 Nm and is connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission. The 2.7-litre V6 twin turbo engine from F-150 makes 325 horsepower and 542 Nm. The Bronco Raptor is expected to use a V8 powertrain while a hybrid system cannot be ruled out of the equation either.

Some of the key technologies present in the Ranger-based Bronco are Ford’s Terrain Management system, Trail Control, active suspension, an electronic dial for actuating transfer case with different drive mode settings, wet multi-plate clutch for torque split between front and rear axles, etc.