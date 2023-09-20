Latest Spy Shots Of Mahindra XUV.e8 Shows Many New Details

Mahindra XUV.e8 will go on sale in the second half of next year and it will likely be equipped with an 80 kWh battery pack

We couldn’t be more excited after watching the latest spy shots of the Mahindra XUV.e8 test mule and it does give away some credible information. Before we go into the observations here are the images that tell the story.

1. Exterior

We are happy to report that most of the design on the exterior remains similar to the concept that was unveiled last year. The exterior side panels and the flush door handles were very similar to the XUV700, but this was expected especially on a test mule since the concept itself was based on the XUV700. Not much is revealed about the rear design, but the front is where most of the changes are made and resembles the concept more closely.

The closed grille radiates the EV vibes and we can see the panel gaps left for the LED light bar at the front that connects the LED headlights at both ends. The design on the alloy wheels is all-new but we cannot figure out much because of the camouflage cover. We expect the production-ready units to sport copper-themed highlights as seen on the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

2. Interior

This would be the first time that we are seeing spy shots of the interior of the XUV.e8, which leaves us very excited as even the interiors stay true to the concept. The first thing that anybody’s eyes would jump to are the screens, you now have not 1, not 2 but 3 big screens that run across the length of the dashboard and have the AC vents at both ends.

The right screen in front of the steering wheel will serve as the digital instrument cluster, while the left screen will provide entertainment and important information to the passenger at the front, and the centre screen will serve as the main infotainment unit. The centre AC vents are placed below the main infotainment unit while the controls for the HVAC and other buttons are placed below these vents in a gloss black panel which means they will most likely be a touch-sensitive unit.

The centre console looks similar to the XUV700 but is equipped with a gear selector knob borrowed from the XUV400 EV. Below this, you have a circular knob which we believe is used to select drive modes. There are a few cup holders next to the round knob for practical purposes. The steering wheel hops on the new trend of a 2-spoke, flat-bottom design and has a blank centre which may house the illuminated logo.

3. Powertrain

Mahindra has already confirmed that the XUV.e8 will be powered by an 80kWh battery and all-wheel drive layout courtesy of 2 motors present on each axle, and will be given a choice of 2 power outputs that are 230 hp and 350 hp.

4. Launch

We expect the Mahindra XUV.e8 to be launched sometime during the second half of 2024. This is around the same time that Tata has also confirmed the launch of the Harrier EV which is the direct rival of the XUV.e8. Let the games begin!