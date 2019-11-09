Land Rover Evoque Gets Limited-Period Discounts Of Up To Rs. 9 Lakh

Land Rover Evoque can be bought in India with massive benefits of up to Rs. 9 lakh for a limited period of time

Land Rover sells the Evoque luxury SUV in seven different trims in the domestic market. It includes the Landmark Edition and convertible variants. The Evoque is priced between Rs. 52 lakh and Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by one diesel and one petrol engine mated to an automatic transmission each.

It uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged inline unit, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 177 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 430 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,750 rpm. It is connected to a ZF-sourced nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a dedicated sport mode.

The 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol motor generates 237 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 340 Nm at 1,750 rpm. The sales slowdown being experienced by the automobile industry has not let go of the luxury segment and manufacturers are trying to make the out of the festive season by offering high discounts and benefits.

The Evoque comes with special benefits of up to Rs. 9 lakh and the brand says the offer is only for a limited time period. The Evoque is expected to get a new generation in the coming months in India. The second-gen model made its global debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show last November and it was spied testing locally earlier this year.

The upcoming SUV is based on a brand new architecture having modular nature. It will accommodate AWD variants and electric drivetrain alongside a 48 V mild-hybrid system. In international markets, the new Evoque is retailed with a variety of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines.

We can expect the existing 2.0-litre oil-burner and 2.0-litre gasoline mills to be carried forward with BSVI compliance while it is yet unknown whether the mild-hybrid technology will be introduced in India or not. The basic silhouette of the 2020 Evoque will remain the same but the design has several influences from the Velar.

It will gain an upgraded front fascia and a redesigned rear end along with LED headlamps and pop-out door handles. The cabin is more upscale with the presence of new material finishes and equipment on-board like a twin touchscreen. It will continue to rival Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.