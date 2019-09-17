Rs. 11 Lakh Discount On Land Rover Discovery Sport, Cheaper Than Toyota Fortuner

The Discovery Sport is sold with 30 percent depreciation benefits, zero down payment and customised EMI options as well

Carmakers across different price range and segments are suffering from massive setbacks in sales and the luxury brands could not get away from reality either. To lure in new customers during the festive seasons, the companies are offering attractive discounts and Land Rover is selling its highly popular Discovery Sport with up to Rs. 11 lakh benefits.

The British manufacturer owned by Tata Motors also provides zero down payment, 30 per cent depreciation benefits, additional offers for doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, architects, etc. To make the buying easy, Jaguar Land Rover has made available flexible EMI options as well with the Discovery Sport.

Jaguar Land Rover introduced the 2019 Discovery Sport late last year and it received more powerful engine options. It is powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 177 bhp. The entry-level Pure variant, on the other hand, continues to use the 147 bhp version with the SE and HSE variants offered with the more powerful motor.

The high-end SUV’s petrol variant comes equipped with a 237 bhp, 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine in the SE and HSE variants. Both the powertrains are connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Dynamic Design Pack of the Land Rover Discovery Sport is exclusive to the HSE Luxury variant and it includes notable exterior upgrades.

Choosing the Dynamic Design Pack enables the owner a number of additions such as the Body Styling Kit, Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Black Rear License Plate Plinth alongside Red ‘Sport’ badge and Black Pack with Unique Black Grille. The Discovery Sport is priced between Rs. 44.67 lakh for the base Pure trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 61.94 lakh for the range-topping HSE Luxury variant (both prices, ex-showroom) which made its entry-level Pure Trim variant cheaper than the Toyota Fortuner 4×4 AT after all discount and benefits.

Land Rover announced 2020 MY Discovery Sport this past May with evolutionary exterior changes including new front and rear bumpers, new front grille design and LED lamps. Constructed on the new Land Rover Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), it is said to be more versatile and refined while being 13 percent stiffer with rigidly-mounted subframes and reduced NVH levels.

Source: AMP Motors Gurgaon