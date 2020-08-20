Land Rover Defender With Roof Tent Helps You Stay Anywhere On An Adventure

Land Rover Defender 110 gets roof tent with simple operable mechanism for accommodating two adults along with accessories

Land Rover has joined hands with Autohome to create a unique roof tent for the latest Defender 110. This will help in enhancing the practicality factor of the already highly capable off-roading luxury SUV. It must be noted that the new generation Defender’s arrival was truly sought after due to its iconic status in the past but it did raise eyebrows as people believed it is more of a modern day machine.

However, in contrary to their beliefs, the Defender series has proven to be technologically advanced both on- and off-road. As you can see in the video, the roof tent mechanism is very easy as it can be put up in a matter of seconds with a simple movement.

It can accommodate as many as two adults and they can sleep comfortably within. In addition, the roof tent features luxury full-size pillows, mattress, rear canopy, a compact aluminium ladder and interior LED lamp. For overland trips, the roof tent will be of much help and the 4×4 Defender 110 has a maximum payload capacity of 900 kilograms and a static roof load of around 300 kilograms.

The Land Rover Defender roof tent has been made available for a price of €3,081.96 (Rs. 2.75 lakh approximately). Autohome specialises in producing roof tents for explorers and thus the one for the Defender 110 comes at a premium. In the United Kingdom, the 2020 Land Rover Defender’s deliveries have commenced and the Defender 110 costs from £45,240 (Rs. 44.85 lakh).

Back in February, Land Rover introduced the Defender in India and is brought into the country via CBU route. Priced from Rs. 69.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), the new-gen Defender is offered in S, SE, HSE and First Edition across 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door) variants.

It derives power from a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 300 PS and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is underpinned by the D7x platform with aluminium monocoque construction, which is claimed to be three times stiffer than the ladder-frame chassis of the old version. The maximum water wading capacity stands at 900 mm and the ground clearance is at 291 mm.