Land Rover Defender V8 Officially Unveiled With 525 PS Max Power

The 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 also gets an optional larger infotainment system, standard wireless phone charger, and a few cosmetic changes

Land Rover has finally unveiled the Defender V8, which is available in both three-door (90) and five-door (110) versions. This new engine is a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 motor, which pumps out 525 PS and 625 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. There’s only one transmission on offer, a 5-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels.

According to the manufacturer, the Defender V8 can reach 100 kmph (62 mph) from a standstill in just 4.9 seconds, and the top speed is rated at 240 kmph (149 mph). Land Rover has also tuned the suspension system and added larger anti-roll bars, to reduce body roll. Electronic Active Rear Differential is now a standard fitment and sports a new Yaw controller for improved cornering stability.

The Terrain Response System now gets a new Dynamic driving setting, which sharpens the throttle response and stiffens up the suspension. Other features exclusive to the V8-powered Defender are quad exhausts, massive 22-inch alloy wheels with Satin Grey finish, brake callipers with Xenon Blue finish, and a few ‘V8’ badges on the body.

There are only three exterior colour options available here – Carpathian Grey, Yulong White, and Santorini Black. The interior of the Defender V8 gets Ebony Windsor leather upholstery, along with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents. The four-spoke, multi-function steering wheel comes wrapped in Alcantara leather, which looks extremely premium.

Wireless smartphone charger is available as standard now, and the 10.0-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system can be upgraded to an optional 11.4-inch unit. Buyers can also go for the ‘Carpathian Edition’, which features grey exterior paint along with a blacked-out roof, hood, and tailgate. This variant also gets a protective film with a semi-matte finish on the exterior.

Other than that, Land Rover has replaced the Defender ‘First Edition’ variant with the new XS Edition, which is only available with a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (with mild-hybrid assistance). It also offers 20-inch wheels, an Ebony Grained leather interior (with woven textile trim), and 12-way adjustable front row seats (which also get heating and cooling functions).