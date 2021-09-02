Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Unveiled, Limited To 300 Units

Land Rover is commemorating its role in the upcoming Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ by releasing a special Bond Edition of the Defender V8

Ahead of the release of the 25th movie in the James Bond franchise – No Time To Die – Land Rover has debuted a limited-edition version of the Defender V8. Named ‘Bond Edition’, this special edition model will only be available for a handful of buyers, 300 to be exact, and will be offered in both Defender 90 and 110 versions.

The ‘Bond Edition’ Defender V8 features an all-black exterior, complete with 22-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels. The SUV also gets Xenon Blue front brake calipers, to add a sporty touch to the styling. To mark this as a special edition model, it gets a ‘Defender 007’ badge on the tailgate, along with puddle lamps that shine ‘007’ on the ground.

The infotainment system also gets a unique ‘007’ themed startup animation, which ups the cool factor of the SUV. Illuminated treadplates are also offered, and a ‘one of 300’ badge is laser-etched in the cabin, to remind passengers that this is indeed a limited edition vehicle. Each of these models has been commissioned by the folks at SV Bespoke in the UK.

Finbar Mcfall, Land Rover Brand Director, said, “The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on-screen in No Time To Die. It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover’s 38-year association with James Bond.”

The Bond Edition Defender gets the same 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol powerplant as the standard Defender V8. This engine develops a peak power of 525 PS and a maximum torque of 625 Nm, which is harnessed via an 8-speed automatic transmission and AWD system.

Other Land Rover SUVs that will appear in the film include Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Classic, and Land Rover Series III. No Time To Die is scheduled to release internationally on September 30, 2021 (including India). Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as James Bond for the last time on the silver screen.