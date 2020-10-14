Land Rover Defender 90 & 110 SUV India Launch Tomorrow

Land Rover Defender 110 will be sold with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 296 hp and 400 Nm, and is paired with an eight-speed auto

Jaguar Land Rover India announced on September 24 that the legendary Land Rover Defender would be launched in the domestic market. Scheduled to be introduced tomorrow in a digital launch event, it will be the first time the Defender is entering India in the brand’s tenure since 2009 and the bookings are already underway on the online booking platform at www.findmeasuv.in.

Currently, the Land Rover range comprises of the Range Rover Evoque, the Discovery Sport, the Range Rover Velar, the Discovery, the Range Rover Sport and the Range Rover and they are available in 24 cities across the country through 27 authorized outlets. The iconic off-roading vehicle has been critically acclaimed in the international markets since its debut after a long sabbatical.

It will certainly help in consolidating Land Rover’s SUV portfolio in India. The local customers will only get the Defender 110 as the five-door model will arrive ahead of the possible Defender 90, the three-door version of the Defender. Based on a brand new architecture, Land Rover has bold claims for the Defender as it is said to have the stiffest and most rigid body ever produced by the brand.

The processing speed and technological advancements in the Land Rover Defender are second to none with the new infotainment system designed have faster response times. To be offered in Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition trims, the Land Rover Defender 110 has bootspace behind the second-row of seats up to 1,075 litres, and when the second row is folded, it goes up to 2,380 litres.

The new D7x architecture enables aluminium monocoque construction and is tested to withstand Extreme Event Test procedure. It has a ground clearance of 291 mm and the first-in-segment off-road geometry allows the 110 to have an approach angle of 38 degrees, breakover of 28 degrees and departure angle of 40 degrees with maximum wading depth of 900 mm.

The new Land Rover Defender also features a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system, ClearSight Ground View technology, a permanent all-wheel drive system as standard. The 110 can also be had with front jump seat as it pays tribute to the previous Defenders. In India, it will be sold with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 296 hp and 400 Nm. It is paired with an eight-speed auto with twin transfer case.