Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India

Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid variant is said to be the most powerful and fuel efficient Defender that can do 0-100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds

Jaguar Land Rover India has today announced the commencement of the bookings for the plug-in hybrid Defender in the domestic market. The Defender P400e is the first PHEV from the Tata-owned luxury car manufacturer and is said to be the most powerful and fuel efficient Defender.

It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine working in tandem with a 105 kW electric motor, as the P400e kicks out a maximum power output of nearly 400 horsepower and the peak torque stands at 640 Nm. It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds before reaching a top speed of 209 kmph.

The 2021 Land Rover Defender P400e is equipped with a 19.2 kWh battery, and it comes with the convenience of charging at home or office using a 15A socket or a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger. Speaking on the opening of the bookings, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said:

“We are extremely proud to introduce our first Plug-In Hybrid, the New Defender P400e in India, a vehicle that perfectly balances performance with efficiency, while retaining Land Rover’s legendary off-road capability. This also reaffirms our commitment to introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio, after we had opened bookings for Jaguar I-PACE in November 2020.”

JLR has confirmed that the upcoming Defender P400e will be sold in a total of four variants namely SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X on the Defender 110. The deliveries of the 2021 Land Rover Defender P400e are expected to begin in the first quarter of next financial year (April to June 2021 period). With luxury brands concentrating on bringing cleaner vehicles to India, we will see a range of zero-emission vehicles launching next year.

The Defender went on a couple of months ago in 90 and 110 variants and is priced at Rs. 73.98 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 90.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Sold in Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition trims, the new Defender is based on the new D7x architecture and is claimed to have the stiffest and most rigid body ever produced by the brand. Carrying an aluminium intensive architecture, the off-roader can be bought in five, six or seven seat options.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels with a twin transfer case.