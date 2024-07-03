Land Rover Defender Octa Priced At Rs. 2.65 Crore, Bookings To Open Soon

Land Rover Defender Octa is the toughest and most powerful Defender ever and is powered by a 4.4L twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine

Land Rover has officially unveiled the Defender Octa ahead of its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, scheduled between July 11 and 14 in West Sussex, England. Endorsed as the toughest, most capable and most luxurious Defender model, the Octa derives power from a 4.4L twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine producing 626 hp and up to 750 Nm – making it the most powerful Defender ever.

This enables the Defender Octa to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just four seconds. It takes the Defender 110’s capabilities up a notch with a host of upgrades including a heavily revised chassis incorporating technologies including 6D Dynamics suspension with pitch and roll control to ensure its dynamic capabilities are taken to new heights according to the brand.

The exterior design is more rugged and assertive and the 4×4 sits higher than usual with a broader stance and features extended wheel arches for a striking appearance. It also gets new bumpers to enhance approach and departure angles along with robust underbody protection allowing drivers to tackle challenging terrain with ease.

Furthermore, it can navigate deeper waters than any previous Defender model, managing up to one meter of depth. The new signature graphic reflects its diamond-like features. The all-new Octa mode, a first for the Defender, emphasizes performance off-road, unlocking full off-road capabilities along with specialized ABS and launch control.

The Land Rover Defender Octa introduces enhanced performance seats featuring Body and Soul Seat technology, designed to enhance the driving experience for front-seat occupants. These seats are crafted from new, highly durable materials and offer a variety of colour options. The bespoke Defender Octa Edition One offers a curated specification for its inaugural year of production, including exclusive new paint options and intricate chopped carbon fibre detailing.

The reservations for the new Defender Octa will commence soon. The standard Defender Octa will be priced at approximately Rs. 2.65 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Meanwhile, the exclusive New Defender Octa Edition One, available throughout the first year of production, will be priced at approximately Rs. 2.85 crore (ex-showroom) locally.