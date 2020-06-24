Land Rover Defender Now Comes With An Optional Roof Tent

The Land Rover Defender 90 and Defender 110 were launched in India earlier this year, and have been priced from Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Land Rover has launched a new bespoke roof tent for the Defender 110, which has been developed with the help of roof tent specialist Autohome. The tent comes with a mattress, pillows, an interior LED light, a rear canopy and a compact aluminium ladder, and can easily house two adults.

Land Rover has priced the optional accessory at €3081.96, which converts to about Rs 2.63 lakh in Indian currency. The tent has a length of 2300 mm, a width of 1300 m, and is 1500 mm tall. Land Rover claims that it can be erected in seconds with just one simple movement.

When not in use, the a lightweight fibre glass shell protects the tent. In order to open the tent, you’ll have to unclip the fastening at the rear and lift the shell slightly for the “integral gas struts to take over and fully open the carbon grey fabric sides”. The ladder when not in use, can be stored inside the stowage bag provided with the tent.

Giuseppe Fercodini, CEO, Autohome, said: “Land Rover has worked hand-in-hand with our technicians to design a unique roof tent for the Land Rover Defender. This tent is much more than a campsite accessory: its strength, comfort, versatility and reliability makes it ideal for extreme camping and off-road holidays.”

The roof tent works only if your Defender is equipped with the Expedition roof rack and roof rails, which is a standard fitment if you go for the Adventure Pack – one of four option packs available on the mighty SUV. Land Rover currently offers over 170 genuine accessories with the new Defender, which is more than ever offered with any Land Rover vehicle.

Land Rover had launched the three-door Defender 90 as well as the five-door Defender 110 in India in February this year, with deliveries expected to commence in August. Land Rover has priced the Defender 90 at a starting price of Rs 69.99 lakh, while the Defender 110 has been priced from Rs 76.57 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) onwards.