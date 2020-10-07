Land Rover Defender Makes Landfall In India, Launch On October 15

The first batch of the new-generation Land Rover Defender SUVs has arrived in India via the CBU route, and will be delivered to customers soon

Land Rover India has recently announced that the new Defender SUV has arrived in India, ahead of its official launch on 15th October. The first batch of the new-generation model made landfall in Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Mumbai. The vehicle will be sold in India as a ‘Completely Built-Up’ (CBU) import, and bookings for the new Defender have already begun.

The company had declared the price list of the Defender back in February 2020. The SUV will be priced between Rs. 69.99 lakh to Rs. 86.27 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It will be available in two variants – 90 and 110. The former is the three-door version, while the latter is the five-door model.

The Land Rover Defender 90 has rather compact dimensions; it has a length of 4,077mm, a width of 1,791mm, and a height of 2,037mm, along with a wheelbase length of 2,954mm. As for the Defender 110, it is significantly longer, with a length of 4,600mm, and has a 3,226mm long wheelbase. It is marginally taller than the ‘90’ model, at 2,134mm, but has an identical width of 1,791 mm.

The Land Rover Defender will only be available with a single engine option in India – a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-four petrol engine (Ingenium P300). This powerplant can develop a maximum power of 296 HP at 5,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1,500-4,000 rpm. The transmission choices are also limited to just one, an 8-speed automatic. An All-Wheel-Drive system and a low-ratio transfer box will be available as standard.

The new Defender is built on the company’s D7x architecture, which is the strongest chassis Land Rover has ever built. Interestingly, this is a monocoque construction, not a ladder-frame chassis like traditional off-road SUVs. The vehicle offers LED headlights, LED taillights, panoramic sunroof, air suspension, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cooled glovebox, 360-degree camera, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Land Rover will offer four official accessory packages for the new Defender – Explorer Pack, Adventure Pack, Country Pack, and Urban Pack – with over 170 individual accessories, including a lifestyle collection. These not only improve the SUV’s off-roading prowess, but also its luxury quotient.