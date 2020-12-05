Land Rover Defender Gets A Custom ‘Racing Green’ Edition

Check out this modified 2020 Land Rover Defender, which gets a custom body kit and luxurious interior from Carlex Design

The new-generation Land Rover Defender was officially unveiled near the end of last year. The new model shed the old-school looks of its predecessor for a completely modern design. The SUV is available in two versions – long-wheelbase ‘110’ and short-wheelbase ‘90’. Internationally, it is available with a plethora of engine options, including a newly-unveiled plug-in hybrid powertrain as well.

The new Defender has managed to generate a lot of interest among global buyers, and plenty of workshops have begun to create aftermarket parts for it. Here, we bring you one such customisation, dubbed ‘Racing Green Edition’, built by Poland-based Carlex Design. The mod job is quite thorough, and there are plenty of changes to the SUV’s exterior as well as the interior.

As evident in the name, Carlex Design has painted the vehicle in British Racing Green, finished with manual brush strokes. The wheel arches get carbon fibre extensions, and the hood is carbon fibre as well, along with the front part of the spare wheel cover. The SUV also gets custom black alloy wheels, and the roof has been blacked-out as well. There are lacquered white racing stripes running longitudinally along the body, on the bonnet and the roof.

The cabin of the vehicle exudes luxury; the upholstery is a combination of cognac and dark green leather, which looks beautiful. The door panels, dashboard and steering wheel get the same treatment as well. There are a carbon fibre inserts on the dash, and the vehicle gets sporty seats with perforated leather, which don’t seem to compromise on comfort.

Interestingly, the middle passenger at the rear gets a tiny bench seat, while all others are racing-style seats. The headliner and pillars are covered in Alcantara rugs, which look and feel great. Also, each Land Rover Defender Racing Green Edition gets a unique numberplate, with the serial number and the design name of the custom build, which is a cool addition.

No changes have been made to the electronics, nor to the powertrain of the vehicle. The cost of the customisation is quoted at 85,000 Euros (or around Rs. 76.17 lakh), which is quite steep, especially considering that the pricing of the Defender starts at 43,625 pounds in its home market of UK (around Rs. 43.28 lakh).