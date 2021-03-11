Land Rover Defender Diesel Silently Launched, Priced From Rs. 94.36 Lakh

The 2021 Land Rover Defender diesel is powered by a 3.0L turbo-diesel engine and is available in both 90 and 110 versions

Land Rover has silently added a diesel engine option to the Defender range in India, to both the 90 (three-door) and the 110 (five-door) versions. The prices of the Defender 90 diesel start at Rs. 94.36 lakh and go up to Rs. 1.08 crore, while the Defender 110 is priced from Rs. 97.03 lakh to Rs. 1.08 crore.

The diesel engine is a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit, which is capable of generating a peak power of 300 PS (at 4,000 rpm) and a maximum torque of 650 Nm (between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm). There’s a single transmission option available here – an 8-speed automatic – which is connected to an AWD system.

The diesel-powered Defender also gets the terrain response management system and air suspension, just like the petrol models. The manufacturer claims that the smaller and lighter Defender 90 takes 6.7 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph, while the Defender 110 takes 7 seconds to do the same. The top speed for both the versions – 90 and 110 – is rated at 191 kmph.

As for features, the Defender offers automatic LED headlights (with LED DRLs), LED taillights, power-operated ORVMs (heated and auto-folding), rain-sensing wipers, reverse parking camera, smart keyless entry, push-button start/stop, etc., as standard. It also gets a Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display.

There are plenty of safety features available as well, like six airbags, cruise control, driver monitoring system, 3D Surround Camera system, wade sensors (for water depth), tyre pressure monitoring system, hill launch assist, hill descent control, dynamic stability control, roll stability control, etc.

Land Rover Defender diesel price list Trim Price Defender 90 SE Rs. 94.36 lakh Defender 90 HSE Rs. 98.37 lakh Defender 90 X-Dynamic HSE Rs. 101.57 lakh Defender 90 X Rs. 108.16 lakh Defender 110 SE Rs. 97.03 lakh Defender 110 HSE Rs. 101.04 lakh Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Rs. 104.24 lakh Defender 110 X Rs. 108.19 lakh

While the Defender diesel is much more expensive than the petrol-powered models, the manufacturer claims that it offers significantly higher fuel economy over longer distances. Of course, the torque output is higher as well, especially in the lower-end, making it ideal for touring and off-roading.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, pan-India