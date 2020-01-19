While the models have been removed from the official website, dealerships are still accepting bookings for both the cars

Toyota India’s official website has removed the Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser Prado SUVs from its Indian lineup. However, several dealerships have confirmed that they are still accepting bookings for the cars. The Land Cruiser and the Land Cruiser Prado arrive at our shores via the CBU route as low-volume products.

In the final quarter of 2019, Toyota sold 24 units of the Land Cruiser out of which only 1 was from December. And as far as Prado goes, the car has not seen a single sale since September.

The current-gen Land Cruiser sold in India has been in production since 2017 while the fourth-gen Prado has been in production in 2009. Two years ago, the Land Cruiser was subjected to a mild facelift that came with new styling and added features. As far as Prado goes, the car was introduced in its MY2018 avatar in India with a 3.0-litre inline-4 cylinder diesel engine.

Considering that manufacturers are now scraping diesel powertrains to present a cleaner and greener lineup, the future of both models is quite uncertain. However, there is no official word from the company’s side as of now. In addition to the Land Cruiser and the Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota also removed Prius Hybrid from the Indian lineup, which like the former is available for booking at dealerships.

As far as popular high-hauling vehicles go, the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser Prado are among the few cars that became a visual indicator for tough, rugged and butch. However, as the move towards electrification intensifies, the future of big vehicles with big engines are primarily at stake.

At an ex-showroom price of 1.47 crore in India, the Land Cruiser gets a 4.5-litre V8 engine that outputs 262bhp and 650Nm of torque. You get premium features like leather-trimmed heating steering wheel, ventilated and heated seats, four-zone automatic climate control among others.