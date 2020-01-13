Lambretta ‘G325 Special’ Electric Scooter India Debut At 2020 Auto Expo

Lambretta is all set to re-enter the Indian market, and will be showcasing an e-scooter concept at the 2020 Auto Expo

Lambretta unveiled the G325 Special scooter concept at the 2019 Milan Motor Show (EICMA), which will become its flagship scooter. However, the scooter unveiled in Milan was petrol-powered. Now, the Italian brand is planning to re-enter the Indian market, and will be unveiling an electric version of the G-Special scooter at the 2020 Auto Expo set to be held next month in Greater Noida.

“The global launch of the Lambretta Electric will take place during the Auto Expo in 2020. Innocenti, currently active in 80 countries with a range of products including the iconic two-wheeler, has recognized the unique role India is playing in the global market and understood the demand of the Indian public for original Lambretta products.”

In terms of design, the scooter features retro styling and stays true to the Lambretta DNA. However, some modern touches have also been added. The e-scooter gets an LED headlamp, along with large body panels. It also sports an air intake above the front fender, which is shaped like a snout.

The G325 Special comes with a steel monocoque chassis with replaceable side panels, a digital instrument cluster, along with a Lambretta logo shaped ‘courtesy light’ which has been placed on the foot board and automatically lights up as the rider approaches the scooter.

Lambretta has high hopes from the Indian market and is aiming to globally launch the G-Special e-scooter at the 2020 Auto Expo. The brand confirmed its re-entry into the Indian market back in 2018 and will be teaming up with Lohia Auto this time. The Italian manufacturer plans to set up a manufacturing plant in Mumbai and will be using the said plant to produce and export scooters for the Asian and African markets.

The Italian manufacturer is also working on its biggest scooter yet, dubbed the ‘Super Lambretta’. As of now, Lambretta’s international lineup includes V50 Special, V125 Special and V200 Special.