Lamborghini Urus Digitally Modified Into Off-Road SUV, Looks Butch

Here, we have a few digitally rendered images, which show us how a Lamborghini Urus would like as an off-road spec SUV

Lamborghini Urus is the best-selling model in the Italian manufacturer’s lineup, with a total of 7,430 units sold worldwide in 2020. It is decently popular in India too, and earlier this year, the Lambo SUV had crossed the 100-unit sales milestone in our market. The Urus is a lot of things – powerful, luxurious, handsome – and it even offers decent off-roading capabilities.

However, the Urus is not as off-road capable as a few of its peers, and not a lot of people are interested in modifying a 3-crore rupee SUV and then driving it off the tarmac. However, wouldn’t it be interesting to see an off-road spec Lamborghini Urus? If you agree, then check out this digitally rendered model, created by Abimelec Design, which imagines the vehicle as an Arctic exploration vehicle.

The colour theme of the vehicle is inspired by the iconic Lamborghini Countach; it gets beautiful Bronze rims, a tan leather interior, and a bright red exterior paint. We also see a roof rack here, which carries a spare tyre and a few fuel cans. The SUV also gets LM002-inspired fender flares, to accommodate the giant balloon tyres.

Other noticeable details on this digitally modified Lamborghini Urus include an electric winch and a tow hook, both mounted on the front bumper. Of course, the ground clearance has improved by a significant margin, thanks to the larger tyres. We’re extremely impressed by the overall design, and would love to see something like this in real life as well.

A Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine, which belts out a peak power and torque of 650 PS and 850 Nm, respectively. This motor comes mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox, paired to an all-wheel-drive system.

The performance is extremely impressive as well; Lamborghini claims that the SUV takes just 3.6 seconds to go from a standstill to 100 kmph (62 mph), and the top speed is rated at 190 mph (305 kmph). In the Indian market, Lamborghini Urus is available at a starting price of Rs. 3.15 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).