Lamborghini Urus Catches Fire While Driving Down A Freeway In Taiwan

In a recent incident in Taiwan, a Lamborghini Urus burst into flames while driving down a freeway, but thankfully the driver escaped unhurt

A video has emerged on the internet, showing a black Lamborghini Urus burning by the side of a road in Taiwan. According to local news, the vehicle was driving on a national freeway when the fire started. The driver of the vehicle, upon noticing the flames, pulled over to the side and jumped out of the vehicle.

A tow truck driver passing by saw the burning vehicle and attempted to help, using a fire extinguisher to put the flames out. However, the SUV continued to blaze furiously, and a little while later, only a wasted heap of metal and plastic remained at the scene. The owner of the vehicle, a 29-year-old business owner, was reported to be unhurt in the incident.

In the video below, the vehicle can be seen ablaze by the side of the road. By the time authorities arrived and put the flames out, the matte-black Urus was reduced to scraps. The owner of the Lambo stated that he had bought the SUV just 8 months before, and he had no idea why the fire happened.

According to an initial investigation by Changhua County Fire Department, the fire is believed to have originated from a short circuit, which first caused a small fire that eventually made its way to the fuel tank, after which the SUV was completely consumed by flames.

Lamborghini Urus is the best-selling model in the brand’s range, and last year, it accounted for 59.1 per cent of the manufacturer’s total sales (with 4,391 units globally). It is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine, capable of delivering a maximum power of 650 PS and a peak torque of 850 Nm.

The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox, which pushes the SUV to a top speed of 190 kmph. It can go from a standstill to 100 kmph (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds, which is extremely impressive for a vehicle of this size. In Taiwan, Lamborghini Urus has a starting price of NT$ 9.99 million (around USD 3,58,300 or INR 2.63 crore).

