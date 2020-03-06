Kwid Based Dacia Spring Electric Revealed, To Launch In Europe In 2021

Team GaadiWaadi
Dacia Spring Electric-2

In Europe, the Renault City K-ZE EV sold in China will be launched as the Dacia Spring Electric in the first-half of next year, a pre-production model was revealed recently

Recently, a near-production model of the Renault City K-ZE was revealed as the Dacia Spring concept. The new model, however, is close to the China-spec electric car, which, in turn is the EV version of the Kwid small car sold in India. The recently revealed hatchback sports a pastel grey body paint along with fluorescent orange accents that give the vehicle a funky look.

The Dacia Spring measures 3.73-metre in length, which makes the zero-emissions vehicle an eco-friendly option for daily runabouts. Highlights of the visual package offered by the new model include a high ground clearance, faux skid plates on the front and rear bumpers and a stylish set of headlamps that give the vehicle a bold look.

These headlamps are full-LED units and are similar in layout to the refreshed Kwid that’s on sale in the country. You get sleek LED DRLs at the hood level and all-LED main beam at a lower position. This multi-level arrangement gives the front fascia of the vehicle a pretty modern look that is in line with some of the recent SUVs we have seen.

Dacia Spring Electric

The rear-end of the vehicle features four full-LED lights that create a double-Y effect. It may be noted here that Dacia has also given us a peak into future lighting design with the Spring Electric concept.

While the full specifications are yet to be unveiled, Dacia has said that the Spring Electric will provide a range of 200 km as per WLTP cycle. For reference, Dongfeng-Renault’s City K-ZE comes with a 26.8 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 271 km in the NEDC cycle. Its electric motor can output a maximum power of 44.87 PS and a peak torque of 125 Nm. The battery pack can be charged from 30-80 per cent using a DC fast charger in 30 minutes. An AC charger can replenish the battery charge from 0-100 per cent in four hours.

Dacia Spring Electric-3

The launch timeline of the Renault KWID EV in India is uncertain at the moment but it does look like we might directly get the next-generation version. Until then, the local subsidiary of the French carmaker will focus on more products based on the CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Triber.