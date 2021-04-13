KTM RC 390 Discontinued, New-Gen Model Launch Expected Soon

The RC 390 has been removed from KTM’s Indian website, hinting that the next-gen version of the fully-faired sports bike is set to be launched in the country soon

KTM is in the works of introducing a new-gen model for the RC 390, and the next-gen motorcycle has been spied on test a range of times in the past few weeks. Now, it looks like that the new KTM RC 390’s launch is set to take place soon since the previous-gen model has been removed from KTM’s Indian website.

The test mules have revealed that the next-gen KTM RC 390 will feature a completely redesigned front end as compared to its predecessor. The dual projector headlamps seen on the outgoing model will be replaced by a single LED unit. The front fairing will also be revised, while the shape of the fuel tank and the riding ergonomics will also be modified.

Previous prototypes have also revealed that the 2021 KTM RC 390 will be getting a new split seat setup, along with split grab rails at the back. Other elements that were revealed include a wider rear cowl and an updated circular exhaust with a silver heat shield. The motorcycle is expected to be equipped with a digital instrument cluster.

The next-gen KTM RC 390 will likely continue to be equipped with the same 373 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine as the now-discontinued previous-gen model. This engine puts out 43 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque rating of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox

KTM retailed the previous-gen RC 390 at a base price of Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). However, given all the changes that will be made to the new-gen model, we expect it to be launched at a premium over the outgoing model. That said, KTM could price it around the Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Upon arrival, the 2021 KTM RC 390 will retain its rivalry with the likes of the recently launched 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300, as well as the upcoming 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 which, after a delay, is now expected to debut by the end of this month itself.