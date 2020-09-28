KTM RC 125, RC 200 & RC 390 Get New Colour Options In India

The new paint schemes on the KTM RC SuperSport range are being offered at the same respective ex-showroom prices as before

KTM’s RC fully-faired sports bike range is pretty popular in the Indian market, and currently consists of three motorcycles, i.e. RC 125, RC 200 as well as the RC 390. Now, KTM has introduced a new paint scheme for all three RC models each. The new colours include Dark Galvano, Electronic Orange and Metallic Silver, which will be offered with the RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390 respectively.

While all three paint schemes are different from each other, the colour of the alloy wheels on all three models is orange. The split trellis frame on the new paint scheme is black on the entry-level RC 125, while the RC 200 Electronic Orange and RC 390 Metallic Silver get an orange unit.

Apart from the new colour options, nothing is new on either of the three bikes. KTM retails the RC 125 at a starting price of Rs 1,59,629, while the RC 200 is still priced at Rs 2,00,864. On the other hand, the range-topping RC 390 is currently priced from Rs 2.53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) onwards.



Powering the RC 125 is a 125 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 14.5 PS of maximum power at 9250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. On the other hand, the RC 200 comes equipped with a bigger 199.5 cc single-cylinder motor engine that produces 25 PS power and 19.2 Nm torque.

The flagship RC 390 draws power from a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 373.2 cc single-cylinder motor that has a max power output of 43.5 PS and a 35 Nm peak torque rating. Transmission duties on all three KTM RC bikes is handled by a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension setup consists of a front USD fork and a rear monoshock, while the braking is taken care of by disc brakes on both ends and a dual-channel ABS on the three mass-market fully-faired sports bikes.

The KTM RC 125 puts up against the Yamaha R15 V3 in the Indian market, while the RC 200 rivals the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. On the other hand, the KTM RC 390 goes up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 as well as the TVS Apache RR 310 in the Indian market.