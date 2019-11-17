KTM RC 125 and 390 Showcased In New Colour Schemes At 2019 EICMA

Both the RC 125 and the RC 390 gets new colour schemes and they will likely be introduced early next year in India

While we all thought KTM will introduce a new generation RC 390 at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show but things did not go as expected. The Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer showcased the 2020 RC 390 with a new paint scheme alongside the entry-level full-faired offering the 2020 RC 125 at the show.

The updated 2020 RC 390 featured a new black and white paint scheme with a clear ‘RC’ logo positioned across the side fairing. The motorcycle also gets an orange coloured highlight near the belly pan and on the visor. The tubular frame also has been painted orange.

The bike that is showcased recently at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show featured KTM Powerparts and an Akrapovic exhaust. Although there was no information provided about the engine but we believe that the RC 390’s 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine would be retuned to meet stricter Euro-V/BS-VI emission norms.

Besides the updated powertrain, the fully-faired motorcycle will likely not receive any mechanical change. The RC 390 uses an upside-down telescopic front fork and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are taken care of by a 320mm disc brake at the front and 240mm disc brake at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Besides the RC 390, KTM also showcased the 2020 RC 125 on the same stage. The entry-level, full-faired offering from KTM featured a new black and orange paint scheme. Just like its elder sibling, the ‘RC’ logo is also positioned across the side fairing while the frame is finished in black and the wheels in orange paint.

Like we already mentioned above, KTM hasn’t disclosed any details about the engine yet. Expect the RC 125 to also be powered by the same 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine which will be updated to meet stricter Euro-V/BS-VI emission norms.

Expect the RC 390 and the RC 125 to go on sale in the International market towards the end of this year. KTM will likely introduce the updated BS-VI variants early next year in India.