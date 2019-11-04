KTM Likely To Showcase 390 Adventure, 2020 RC390 & Duke 390 Tomorrow

The new generation 390 Trio will likely share their stage with the 1290 Super Duke R at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show

There is no denying that the excitement surrounding the 1290 Super Duke R is quite high. The company has been teasing the motorcycle for a long time but the Streetfighter is not the only motorcycle that will be showcased at Milan this year. The upcoming Super Duke R will share the centre stage with the Euro-V/ BS-VI compliant RC 390, 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure at the upcoming motorcycle show.

KTM has been working on the next generation 390 Duke for a long time. The test mule of the baby Duke was spotted on many occasions testing alongside some other upcoming models from team Orange. Introduced in 2013, the baby Duke received its first significant upgrade in 2017 and now after exactly 6 years, KTM has decided to finally introduce the next generation model.

Besides the 390 Duke, KTM will likely also take the covers off the next generation RC 390. The fully faired sportsbike was spotted while testing on many different occasions carrying a new change every time. The RC390 was introduced back in 2014 and it hasn’t received any significant update since then. Perhaps this is the right time to roll out the new generation model.

Besides the new generation RC 390 and the 390 Duke, KTM will also showcase the much-awaited 390 Adventure at the same stage. The small-displacement KTM Adventure model will attract a lot of attention keeping in mind the fact that this has been due for a long time now. Expect the upcoming 390 Adventure to be powered by an updated Euro-V/BS-VI compliant engine.

The KTM 390 Adventure test mule was spotted a couple of times while testing in Europe and in India. The upcoming 390 Adventure will sport the signature vertical split LED headlamp, tall windscreen, and suspension setup with long wheel travel.

Like we already mentioned above, expect the new generation KTM 390 trio to be powered by a Euro-V/BS-VI compliant 375cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor. They will likely also share parts to keep the pricing aggressive.

*Pics for reference only