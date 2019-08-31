KTM July 2019 Sales Analysis – Duke 125, Duke 200, RC390 And More

The Duke 125 was the most sold KTM in July 2019 as it beat the main rival Yamaha MT15 by posting 2,786 units

All the two-wheeler manufacturers except Suzuki and Kawasaki posted negative sales in the month of July 2019. KTM, as well as its parental group Bajaj Auto together, endured 15.1 per cent YoY de-growth last month. The recently launched Duke 125 was the most sold KTM last month with 2,786 units.

The Duke 250 positioned between the Duke 200 and Duke 390 was the only gainer last month as 493 units were retailed against 475 during the corresponding month in 2018 with 4 per cent YoY sales increase. The 200 cc Duke and RC motorcycles combined together to record 1,749 units with 31 per cent sales de-growth.

The flagship Duke 390 naked streetfighter and RC 390 supersport motorcycle garnered 346 units as against 398 units in July 2018. KTM is now preparing to launch the 790 Duke in the Indian market and it has already been spied locally. Expected to be introduced in the coming days, the 790 Duke has an adoringly sleek styling package.

KTM Models July 2019 Sales July 2018 Sales Duke 125 2,786 – Duke & RC 200 1,749 2,538 Duke 250 493 475 Duke & RC 390 346 398

Source: AutoPunditz

It comes equipped with a new 799 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled fuel-injected motor good enough to produce a maximum power output of 105 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch as standard. It will rival Kawasaki Z900, Suzuki GSX-S750 and Triumph Street Triple.

The naked bike is loaded with features like TFT digital instrument cluster, Anti-lock Braking System, riding modes, cornering ABS, launch control, traction control, etc. It could cost around Rs. 8-8.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and is said to be launched in BSIV spec before switching to the more stringent BSVI emission standards.

The Austrian manufacturer will host the global premiere of the long-awaited 390 Adventure at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan in early November. It is expected to enter the domestic scenes early next year and could be offered in two different variants while sharing the underpinnings with the Duke 390. Another adv based on Duke 250 will more likely arrive in late 2020.