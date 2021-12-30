KTM India November 2021 Sales – Duke, RC, Adventure Series

Last month, i.e., in November 2021, KTM India’s domestic sales saw a decline of 32.43 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis

The Indian automobile industry is facing a sales slump right now, and KTM India is also feeling the brunt. The manufacturer has shared its sales figures for November 2021, and it turns out that KTM India has recorded a drop in overall sales, in terms of domestic sales as well as exports.

KTM 390 range, consisting of 390 Duke and 390 Adventure, touched a sales figure of 238 units, which is a massive 60.13 per cent sales drop on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. The combined sales figure of the 250 Duke and 250 Adventure was 735 units, which is a YoY sales decline of 53.77 per cent.

KTM 200 Duke and RC200 managed to sell a total of 1,894 units combined, which is a sales decline of 10.45 per cent on a YoY basis. As for the 125 range (125 Duke and RC125), KTM reported a combined sales figure of 929 units, which is a YoY sales degrowth of 29.41 per cent.

KTM India domestic sales Model November 2021 sales November 2020 sales 125cc (Duke, RC) (-29.41 %) 929 1,316 200cc (Duke, RC) (-10.45 %) 1,894 2,115 250cc (Duke, Adventure) (-53.77 %) 735 1,590 390cc (Duke, Adventure) (-60.13 %) 238 597

KTM’s export performance was significantly better than its sales in the Indian market. The 125 range saw a YoY growth of 203.17 per cent in export figures, with a total of 1,146 units shipped overseas. The 200 range registered a YoY growth of 10.51 per cent, with 942 units exported last month.

The exports figures for the 250 range dropped by 29.30 per cent, down to 794 units. As for the 390 range, its export numbers fell by 41 per cent to 1,036 units. Overall, KTM India’s domestic sales saw a 32.43 per cent degrowth, while the exports declined by 4.33 per cent (both on a Year-on-Year basis).

KTM India exports – November 2021 Model November 2021 exports November 2020 exports 125cc (Duke, RC) (+203.17 %) 1,146 378 200cc (Duke, RC) (+10.51 %) 1,041 942 250cc (Duke, Adventure) (-29.30 %) 794 1,123 390cc (Duke, Adventure) (-41.0 %) 1,036 1,756

KTM is planning to launch the new-generation RC390 in the Indian market very soon. The new model will have the same design as the new-gen RC200 and RC125, while the equipment list will be longer. Once the new-generation RC series start to properly roll out, KTM’s sales figures are expected to improve.