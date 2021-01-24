KTM & Husqvarna Dec 2020 Sales – Duke, RC, Svartpilen, Vitpilen, Adv

KTM and Husqvarna combined to record nearly 5,900 units in December 2020 as all of the motorcycles posted positive YoY growth

All of the motorcycles within KTM India’s range posted positive sales growth in the final month of the 2020 calendar year. Husqvarna Motorcycles made its domestic debut early last year with surprisingly the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 Twins based on the Duke quarter-liter range. In December 2020, 297 units of both motorcycles were sold.

The Swedish manufacturer is expected to launch the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 next or the brand could go with the Svartpilen 201 to address more young customers in a more affordable price range. It will be interesting to see what Husqvarna does next in India as the initial reception has been pretty decent as the 250 duo are priced sensibly.

KTM ended the CY2020 with the launch of the second generation Duke 125, priced around Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With a raft of changes including a new chassis and design adhering to the latest 250 and 390 Dukes, the 2021 Duke 125’s engine has been carried forward. It has also been well received judging by the sales numbers.

KTM & Husqvarna Models December 2020 Sales December 2019 Sales 1. Duke 125 (93%) 2,525 1,307 2. Duke 200 (20%) 1,902 1,582 3. Duke 250 (199%) 774 259 4. Duke 390 (96%) 394 201 5. Husqvarna 297 –

It was the most sold KTM model in December 2020 as 2,525 units were recorded against 1,307 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive 93 per cent volume increase. The 200 versions of the Duke and RC, on the other hand, continued its solid run with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,902 units as against 1,582 units in December 2019.

This resulted in a Year-on-Year sales growth of 20 per cent. The Duke, RC and Adv 250 range garnered a total of 774 units last month as against 259 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 199 per cent volume jump. The 250 Adventure went on sale in November 2020 for a price tag of Rs. 2.48 lakh – around Rs 50,000 less than the 390 Adv.

The latter debuted in the early stages of last year. The 390 range registered a total of 394 units last month as against just 201 units in December 2019 with 96 per cent sales increase. The growing adventure motorcycling community appears to be working in favour of KTM with good sales numbers.